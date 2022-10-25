Venezuelan Govt, NHRC Sign On Human Right

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela further deepened its bilateral relations with the Nigerian government on Tuesday.

Rius Angulo, the Ombudsman of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela disclosed this during his official visit to the National Human Rights Commission in the company of other foreign delegates.

Prior to signing a memorandum of understanding with the NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN, Augulo said it was geared towards strengthening human rights cooperation between Nigeria and Venezuela.

He added that the human right agency in his country was committed to upholding the rights of all people, adding that he counted it a thing of “honor” to identify with the Commission.

On his part, Ojukwu told his counterpart that he made the right choice to join forces with the NHRC, adding that “here in Africa, NHRC is one of the well-respected human rights” promotion agencies.

He assured the visitors of cooperation and information sharing with particular regard to the rights of women and children.