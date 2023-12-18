Verify UTME Result Claims Before Awarding Scholarship- Oloyede

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the preparation for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) continues, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has urged Nigerians to cross check claims of excellent performance by candidates in the examination before awarding scholarship.

According to the JAMB Weekly Bulletin made available to journalists, the registrar gave this advice during a virtual meeting with the state commissioners of education across the country.

JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede stated that seeking clarifications from the Board would prevent fraudulent claims of excellence.

Recall that a 2023 UTME candidate, Ejikeme Mmesoma forged her result, claiming to have scored 362 instead of the 249 she had scored.

The Registrar noted that apart from the Mmesoma’s case, an almost similar one happened in Osun, where a UTME candidate was unjustly rewarded on account of fraudulent claims of excellence in the 2023 UTME.

He stated that the Osun State government would have contacted the Board to find out the true state of affairs regarding the candidate as the Anambra State government had done.

Oloyede commended the commissioners for their unrelenting support to the Board in the conduct of the 2023 UTME, especially in terms of dissemination of timely information to candidates and solicit the same for the upcoming 2024 examination.