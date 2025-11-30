Verstappen Defeats Piastri To Win Qatar Grand Prix

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Max Verstappen beat Oscar Piastri to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix and championship leader Lando Norris finished only fourth.

The battle for victory turned on the appearance of the Safety Car on lap seven after a collision over the ninth place between Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.

McLaren team-mates Piastri and Norris, running first and third at the time, did not pit whereas second-placed Verstappen did with the Red Bull driver followed in for fresh tyres by most of the rest of the field.

With the race stints at this event being limited to a maximum of 25 laps due to tyre concerns on the high-speed track, it meant the McLaren duo had to build a lead over Verstappen from that point by pitting one more time than the Red Bull, which they were unable to do.

Piastri still finished second but Norris, who would have clinched his maiden title with a round to spare with a victory, only finished fourth.

He was fifth on the penultimate lap until an error from Kimi Antonelli allowed the McLaren to slip through.

Verstappen is now Norris’ nearest challenger in the standings, the Dutchman 12 points back on Norris. Piastri is a further four points behind, ahead of next week’s season-ending Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz also cashed in on McLaren’s apparent strategy mistake to finish third for Williams, capping a fine weekend for the Spaniard.

Verstappen described the race as incredible, heaping praises on his teammates.

He said: “This was an incredible race for us. We made the right call as a team to box. It was smart. And super-happy to win here and stay in the fight to the head, incredible.

“It was a little bit offset because of it all but for us it was a very strong race on a weekend when it was a little bit tough but we still got it done.

“It’s possible now but we will see. I don’t really worry about it too much.”

All three title contenders have won seven races this season. Verstappen is aiming for a fifth straight F1 title, with Piastri and Norris chasing their first.

