Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen produced an impressive performance to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting the race in second behind Norris, Verstappen pounced when the McLaren driver went wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

From there, the four-time world champion took the lead and never looked back, steering his Red Bull to a sixth victory this season and his eighth consecutive podium finish, crossing the line a whopping 20.741 seconds ahead of Norris.

George Russell finished the race in third for Mercedes, while Oscar Piastri inherited fourth place after Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes got hit with a five-second time penalty, dropping him to fifth.

In the race itself, pole-sitter Norris lost out to Verstappen and George Russell in a dramatic start. Norris was outfoxed by Verstappen on the short run down to Turn One as he darted to the inside to cover the Red Bull driver but went too deep and gave up first place.

Russell also capitalised by going around the outside at Turn Two, so Norris dropped to third but later cruised past Russell in the second half of the race to take back second.

Verstappen admitted that the race was tough but was delighted to emerge victorious.

He said: “Normally the race is a tough one for us. We are normally not that great on tyres, but today it seemed like we had it a bit more under control and I could push a little bit more.

“That unlocked a little more pace and I could stay out a little bit longer and split the race in half. That helped a lot. The car was working well and much more to my liking. In the end it was quite a decent gap.”

Norris is now 24 points ahead of Max Verstappen, and Piastri going into the penultimate race of the season in Qatar next weekend.

He will still win the drivers’ title in Qatar with a round to go if he earns two more points than both Verstappen and Piastri over the course of the weekend.

There are a maximum of 58 points available in the final two grands prix with Qatar being a sprint event.

After Qatar, the final race follows in Abu Dhabi on 7 December.

Verstappen has won the past four drivers’ championships, while Norris and Piastri are both seeking their first.

