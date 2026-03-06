VeryDarkMan Warns New IGP Over Internal Appointments

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following the formal confirmation of Olatunji Disu as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), social commentator and activist VeryDarkMan has issued a caution regarding appointments within the police hierarchy, particularly female officers.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle on Thursday, VeryDarkMan criticized the tenure of the former IGP, describing it as the worst in the history of the Nigerian Police Force.

“The previous Inspector General of Police is the worst IG in history. His regime single-handedly ruined the Nigerian Police Force. The kind of atrocities and injustice that were done from his office were crazy,” he said.

VeryDarkMan singled out a female officer identified as Buki, a PSO Two, accusing her of abusing her power. “Imagine, a PSO Two officer arresting people in Wuse Market and claiming they stole her gold worth N2 billion. Where do you get that kind of money? Nigerians cannot understand the kind of corruption that has passed through her hands,” he alleged.

He added that such misconduct had far-reaching consequences. “A lot of people could not get justice under the previous IG’s tenure because of her. Even police officers had their promotions delayed; she could decide who gets promoted or not. It’s so sad.”

Addressing the new IGP directly, VeryDarkMan advised vigilance and restraint. “Sir, I have a direct message to you: have self-control. You must be very careful with the women you put in your office. If you know anybody in your office who might spoil ongoing cases, call them out immediately.”

Despite his warnings, VeryDarkMan praised Olatunji Disu’s record as Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command. “I was fortunate to bring cases to your office when you were CP, and I won’t lie, those cases went smoothly.

That’s why I’m confident you can restore integrity in the force. Be careful, be very careful. The Nigerian Police Force has suffered enough. History must not repeat itself under your watch,” he said.