Veteran Broadcaster, Actor, Sadiq Daba Dies Of Leukemia

Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba, has been confirmed dead.

Confirming his death filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, said he died on Wednesday evening after losing a battle to leukaemia and prostate cancer.

Afolayan, also said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing on to glory.

His health in the last few years, was a source of concern for many Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola who donated money for his treatment abroad.

Daba made waves on the TV screen being one of the popular faces on Nigerian Television Authority.

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with “Cock Crow at Dawn” and “October 1st” as notable mentions.

