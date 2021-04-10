Veteran Nollywood Actor, Bruno Iwuoha Dies At 68

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha is dead.

The movie star died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed the news in a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement said, “On behalf of the entire members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas commiserate with the immediate family members, friends and fans.

“He prays that God comfort them at this moment of grief.

May the souls of all faithful departed Rest In Peace.”

The veteran actor went public about his ailment during an interview with Brekete Family a radio station in Abuja in 2015.

According to the talented actor, he never knew he had diabetes until a violent armed robbery attack that landed him in hospital.