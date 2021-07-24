Veteran Nollywood Star, Clarion Chukwura Goes Topless To Celebrate Birthday

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwura has gone topless in a new photo shoot to celebrate her birthday.

Born on July 24, 1964, the Actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share the photos, as she wrote a philosophical poem about Nigeria.

Chukwura who began her career in acting in 1980 became popular when she featured in a soap opera title “mirror in the Sun”.

She was the first Nigerian to win the Best Actress category at the 1982 FESPACO film festival in Burkina Faso.

She wrote, “I am Nigerian, with my myriad of cultures and ethnic groups. Sometimes, I look confused to the rest of the world. In my diversity, outdated and uncivilized with customs steeped in tradition. Still, they were attracted to my many blessings.

“ I used to be called the Giant Of Africa, the land of black gold, fighting and winning battles for my African kin, commanding respect!

“Now, on wobbly legs, I say, I am unbreakable! Cameroon has taken from me, Ghana has lived in me, Togo has worked in me, Lebanon has traded in me, Niger has overflooded me, South African liberty benefitted from me, my borders have been left open to exploiters for as long as I can remember, my values have sunk into the pit; but my sons and daughters have built the world.

“And, though I suffer endlessly from headaches and stomach pains inflicted by poisonous elements within myself, I remain standing!

“Sadly, it has dawned on me that I am falling, stripped and begging for respect. I need mercy to uphold me, hope to clothe me, restoration to bring back my glory; So I can still say that I am strong.

“ln my diversity and I can again be called the Giant of Africa because God is in the midst of me.

“My name is Clarion Chukwurah, today is my birthday. I am a Nigerian and I say I am unbreakable. By grace, I will be restored.”