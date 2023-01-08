VIDEO: 3 Rocket Bombs, Other Weapons Recovered As Police Kill Two Gunrunners In Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have killed two gunrunners allegedly specialized in supplying weapons to terrorists.

The suspects were ambushed along the Gumi-Anka road of the state while attempting to transport weapons from Taraba to Zamfara.

Pictures shared by a Zamfara-based security journalist, Abdul Balarabe via his Twitter handle showed the lifeless bodies of the suspects in a not-so-close range, connoting a thwarted attempt to escape.

Operatives of Zamfara Police Command preventing the escape of gunrunners apprehended along the Gumi-Anka road of the state. Source: Abdul Balarabe/TwitterNG.

A video also shared, showed the operatives cross-examining a black Corolla car with the registration number: NIGER, SRP 702 XA where about 400 rounds of live ammunition, three rocket weapons, two bombs and charms were recovered, Balarabe claimed.

When contacted, the Zamfara Police Spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu confirmed the incident and asked for more time to issue detailed information about the incident.

He told THE WHISTLER via a phone conversation on Sunday, saying, “The incident happened, but give us more time to put out a statement to tell what really transpired. Please, don’t believe everything on the social media”.

There have been increasing reports of attacks on Zamfara roads which has led to the abductions and deaths of passengers by suspected terrorists.

Although security operatives have highlighted successes, reports of abductions on Zamfara roads are still prevalent.

On Saturday, terrorists reportedly killed three travellers after barricading Kaura to Zurmi road at the Sabon Gidan Bakon Gebe axis of the state.

The assailants killed three people including one Hajiya Rabi, her daughter and one Kabiru a driver who drove them to Zurmi.

The travellers were returning from a congratulatory visit to the wives of a late Emir of Zurmi who completed their Islamic order of 130 days (indoor) for a wife who lost her husband.

Their funeral prayers were held on the same day according to the Islamic rites.