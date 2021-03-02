VIDEO: Abuja Man Pays ‘Land Grabbers’ N5m To Vacate His Property

A viral social media video has shown a man allegedly giving bundles of money running into millions of naira to illegal occupants of his land.
A twitter user, Adetutu Balogun, who shared the video on Tuesday, explained that the man identified as ‘T Pumpy’ paid alleged Fulani men huge sums to vacate his land.
The video had appeared to many as one showing a negotiator surrounded by individuals and security officers as he paid over N5 million to supposed bandits in a deserted environment.
But Balogun explained that the man, who was spotted with police escorts, was actually paying illegal occupants to his land to peacefully leave his property without causing trouble.
She wrote: “It’s not a ransom, the name of the guy paying in the video is Tpumpey a realtor in Abuja paying off Fulani on his land to vacate the place!!!”
Tpumpey, as he was addressed by many, was seen with bundles of cash (N500,000 each) stashed in a polythene bag as he released 5 of the bundles to an aged man.
Some Nigerians who reacted to the video described it as a norm in the Federal Capital Territory, where alleged land grabbers take over peoples’ lands and demand for compensation before they leave.
Some of the twitter users said what transpired in the video could be likened to activities of “Omo onilers” in Lagos State, who extort land owners by demanding money for different stages of building construction. Below are some reactions: