VIDEO: Alex Otti Returns To Abia Ahead Of INEC’s Declaration Of Guber Results

Dr. Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State on Wednesday from where he’ll proceed to Umuahia ahead of the declaration of the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Abia State.

Following the conclusion of the review of results from Obingwa Local Government Area after the invasion of a collation centre by political thugs, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will resume collation of the results at 4 PM today and declare the winner of the election afterward.

Based on results declared by INEC in 16 out of 17 local governments, Otti was leading with 172,246 votes while his closest contender, Okechukwu Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had a total of 78,628 votes.

The LP candidate had addressed a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, demanding his declaration as the winner of the election by INEC.

Otti hinged his demand on the fact that the PDP cannot win the election even if the total number of lawful votes cast in Obingwa LGA were to be added to the party’s 78,628 votes.

INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, confirmed on Wednesday that collation of results will resume in Abia and Enugu States where the exercises were both suspended.

“It will be recalled that the Commission met on Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States in order to carry out a review of the collation processes in both States.

“The Commission has concluded the review. Consequently, the collation of results for the Governorship election in both Abia and Enugu States will continue today 22nd March 2023,” he said.