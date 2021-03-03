VIDEO: Babcock University Frowns On Student For Recording Two Roommates Fighting

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Babcock University has reacted to a recent video clip which captured two of its students fighting in the hostel over a pair of slippers, while faulting the student who recorded it.

The video which went viral, had shown another student observing the fight.

The school’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Joshua Suleiman, on Wednesday, confirmed the development and described it as an abomination.

“The attention of Babcock University Administration has been drawn to a recent video clip on social media showing a scuffle between two 100 level students of the institution. Preliminary Investigations reveal that the fight resulted from lack of restraint by a student who alleged his roommate of using his pair of slippers without his permission/consent.

“With our zero tolerance for bullying and physical violence of any kind, the University administration finds this conduct abominable and most unacceptable and is, therefore, taking appropriate steps to address it accordingly. The University also condemns the conduct of the student who, rather than separating the two students fighting, and or reporting same to the authorities immediately, instead, concentrated on video-recording the incident,” it stated.

Suleiman assured stakeholders that the university’s management will do its best to maintain a safe and sound environment for it students.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the said school in 2019, expelled two students seen on a viral video having sex.