VIDEO: Brymo Bows To Pressure, Apologises For ‘F*ck The Ndigbo’ Comment

Nigerian singer and performer Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has tendered an apology over his recent anti-Igbo comment.

His apology came nine days after a derogatory tweet he made against the Igbo ethnic group from Nigeria’s South-East region while showing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the Yoruba-speaking South West region against Peter Obi of the Labour Party who hails from the South East.

The singer had come under heavy criticism on social media, with a petition calling for his disqualification from the 2023 AFRIMA Award garnering over 38,000 signatures.

Brymo, in a live Instagram video, apologized for his comments and explained what led to his tweet in the live video he did late Friday.

According to Brymo, the petition against him is “hurtful and harmful” and it goes after the means of his livelihood, stating that he didn’t “insult the tribe (Igbos), I will not do that. I apologize to anyone who is saddened by such a tweet”.

According to him, he only tried to weigh in on very important matters.

Explaining further, Brymo said the problem started after he shared his view on the fact that popular author Chimamanda Adichie accepted a traditional Igbo chieftaincy title but ignored a national honour, saying it shouldn’t have been the case because the region should be clamouring for the Presidency.

Brymo afterward claimed that his comment was taken out of context after which he received insults and death threats, and a petition was filed against him on Change.org.

He claimed that it was after someone asked him to apologise to the Igbos that he tweeted, “F*ck The Ndi Igbo!! To Hell With It!”.

Meanwhile, the petition seeking Bromo’s disqualification from the All Africa Music Award from filed by one Charles Ogundele Charles.