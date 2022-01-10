VIDEO: Commuters Stranded In Abuja Over Lack Of Taxi

Many Commuters of the Federal Capital Territory were stranded at airport road on Monday as a result of scarcity of taxi.

Our correspondent observed that the scarcity was caused as a result of the large crowd that besieged the bus-stops to catch up with vehicles to their various destinations.

It was also observed that many of the residents who had travelled out of town for the Christmas and New Year celebrations had returned while offices have resumed.

The development which left people stranded started around 8am on Monday along Airport road axis of Abuja.

Taxis going to Jabi, Julius Berger, Federal secretariat, Area 10, Area 1 amongst other were in high demand.