VIDEO: Fayose Undergoes ‘Major Surgery’ As Aide Blames 2018 Attack By Police

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has undergone a major surgical procedure to correct an undisclosed problem believed to be related to his spine.

A video shared on social media by Fayose’s former special assistant on new media, Lere Olayinka, showed the ex-governor being assisted to walk by a group of doctors and nurses after the surgery.

Olayinka disclosed that it was the second major surgery Fayose would be undergoing in the last five months.

According to him, the neck and back problem resulted from a 2018 attack on Fayose by some policemen who surrounded the Ekiti government house in an attempt to prevent the then governor from attending a governorship rally in the state.

THE WHISTLER reported that Fayose had said that the Inspector-General of Police should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

“My people, the Lord will fight this battle. The MOPOL of the Nigerian Police and the AIG ordered that the governor should be killed. I was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shot at me but I want you all to be strong and be of great courage,” the ex-governor had said at rally after the attack.

“This battle must be won. This is army of occupation, they have come to occupy our land. This is not the democracy we asked for. I want you to stand and remain standing, don’t be afraid.

“Remain and face them. I pray they will not cause 1983 problem in Ekiti. I call on the international community, Ekiti is under siege, Nigeria is in trouble, it is our hour of need. How can I be a governor of Ekiti state and be treated like this in our own country?

“I will go back to the hospital and remain there for a while to rest. I am having a lot of pains but I prefer to bear these pains because of you. I am in severe pain, I can’t turn this neck anymore. If anything happens to me, the inspector general of police should be held accountable.”