VIDEO: Flood Wash Snakes, Polluted Water Into Rivers Community

Residents of Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State are still recovering from the devastating flood that destroyed their roads and caused a tanker laden with petrol to spill its content and pollute the environment along the East-West road in the state.

A video sent to THE WHISTLER on Thursday showed flood water mixed with petrol flowing from across the road into water bodies and the vegetation in the area.

According to an eyewitness, the dire state of the road coupled with the flooding has resulted in the loss of lives.

The East-West road is a major route linking other oil-producing states in the South-South region, including Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo, among others.

The effect of the flood had not only divided the major road but has made it entirely unmotorable for commuters many of whom are expected to travel through the road for the Christmas and New Year festivities in December.

THE WHISTLER learnt that apart from the situation that has caused the lives of many road users, the flood has equally washed reptiles from their habitats to the road thereby exposing residents and road users to more dangers.

Also, due to contamination of the flood water, residents are said to be exposed to other health hazards.

The flood has affected more than three million people across the country with at least 600 reported to have lost their lives and 1.5 million Nigerians displaced from their homes. The flood has also ravaged some of the nation’s highways, including the East-West road.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the N400 billion for the repair of the damaged sections of the East-West road as well as five other federal roads in Lagos, Yobe, Kano and Jigawa states.

The FEC at its weekly meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved the fund for the East-West road project and others following a memorandum presented to the council by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola as part of efforts to provide succour and resolve issues around the recent floods.