VIDEO: Gas Tanker Explodes In Abuja Community

By Justina Simon

A truck conveying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), on Friday, burst into flames in Gwagwa — a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Command, Paul Abraham, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER on phone.

He said the incident occurred around 8:30pm on Friday after a tanker suddenly parked at a spot and alerted people to run.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to our correspondent, the tanker exploded around the Gwagwa Police Junction, near the Gwagwa Community School.

However, no life was lost in the incident according to the Fire Service spokesman. VIDEO

