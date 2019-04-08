VIDEO: How Owerri Airport Went Up In Flames

Advertisement

A mysterious fire gutted the arrival terminal of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, stalling operations at the airport.

There was no immediate explanation for the fire but reports suggest that the inferno may have been due to the renovation currently ongoing at the arrival terminal of the airport.

Video of Imo Airport Fire:

How Owerri Airport Went Up In Flames pic.twitter.com/yKgPDBjaUE — Tayo (@TayoHQ) April 8, 2019

The incident was said to have caused panic as passengers took to their heels as so soon as the fire broke out.

The fire which reportedly broke out around 2 p.m., lasted for close to 1 hour before men of the fire service and airport staff were able to put it out.

“It happened at the arrival department of the airport where the authority was carrying out renovation work,’’ an eyewitness told reports.

“It would have caused bigger havoc but for the arrival of men of the fire service.

“It started around 2:10pm and raged for 50 minutes. It damaged equipment and infrastructure, but the rescue work assisted in savaging the situation,” said the witness.

MORE VIDEOS:

#Owerri Airport Fire Outbreak.

FAAN Airport Fire Service on the scene. pic.twitter.com/tPQUaXDPQp — Heurak🎭🗿 (@Heurak) April 8, 2019