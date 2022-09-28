VIDEO: ‘I Go Tell Wike Say I See You For Atiku Campaign Launch’ – Anyim Teases David Mark

Former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and David Mark were seen exchanging good-humoured remarks during their arrival for the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council on Tuesday.

The PDP campaign council was inaugurated on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, amongst other party chieftains in attendance.

THE WHISTLER captured the moment Anyim jested about telling on Mark to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he saw the former Senate President at the event.

VIDEO: "I Go Tell Wike Say I See You Ooh" – Anyim Pius, David Mark Mark banter while entering venue of the inauguration of @OfficialPDPNig presidential campaign council.#AtikuOkowa2023 #AtikuOkowa #AtikuIsComing #TheManAtiku pic.twitter.com/gG0SmJEMxR — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) September 28, 2022

Governor Wike has been opposed to the continuous stay of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman. David Mark and Ayu are both from Benue State in the North Central part of the country.

Ayu’s refusal to resign eventually led to the pull out of his bloc from the PDP presidential campaign bid. Wike and his camp also stayed away from the event on Wednesday.

Moments before the event commenced, Anyim while walking into the venue stopped to receive Mark and the banter began.

While the two were exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands, Anyim was captured on camera saying in Pidgin English, “I go tell Wike (Nyesom) say I see you ooh.”

Both of them laughed and eagerly walked into the venue to join the others.