VIDEO: ISWAP Burns Nigeria, Army Flags During Attack On Buratai Institute For Peace

The Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI) located in Buratai village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, recently came under attack by terrorists.

A video released by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Friday showed how the insurgents invaded the research institute belonging to the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

The insurgents were seen pulling down and setting fire to Nigeria’s national flag and the flags of the Nigerian Army and the institution.

VIDEO:

ISWAP chased Nigeria soldiers away, takes over Nigeria Army university campus for Security & Strategic studies Biu Borno State, home town of General Tukur Buratai, the retired Nigerian Army General, former Chief of Army Staff, current Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin. pic.twitter.com/PH74wlA4nG — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) January 14, 2022

Earlier reports said two civilian staff of the university were killed while four vehicles were burnt down during the attack that took place on Monday. The terrorists were said to have arrived in about 10 gun trucks.

The TBI is located in the country home of Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd).

In its reaction, the Nigerian Army University’s management said the “terrorists who came in their numbers were met by superior firepower forcing them to retreat in disarray. Unfortunately, 2 civilian staff of the Institute paid the supreme price.

“Management wishes to commend troops for their gallantry during the attack and to commiserate with families of the fallen staff.

“Finally, management wishes to assure the general public that the Institute remains 100% operational as Security has been beefed up in the general area,” it said in a statement.