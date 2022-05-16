VIDEO: ‘Leave My Set Or Sleep In Jail’ — Actress Omoni Oboli Clashes With Miscreants During Movie Shoot

Movies
By Justina Simon
Omoni-Oboli-
Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, scriptwriter, and film director, Omoni Oboli, has threatened to put some touts who disrupted her movie shoot behind bars.

Oboli, who didn’t disclose where she ran into the miscreants, noted that she hadn’t closed her eyes in the last 48 hours.

In a video shared on her verified Instagram account on Sunday, the actress narrated her encounter with some touts who invaded her movie set.

The video showed the moment the miscreants interrupted the movie star’s set and refused to leave even after she told them that she obtained permission from “The Head of Railway Cooperation” to shoot there.

RELATED
Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh Suggests She Influenced Demolition Of Ex-Boyfriend Kpokpogri’s House

She captioned the video: “These people make shooting so tiring! When you try to come between me and my work, I get MAD! This guy probably thought he could mess with a small woman. E shock am las las today! Me that I haven’t closed my eyes for almost 48 hours wey body don dey pepper me already!”

Omoni was heard in the video telling the mischief-makers, “Guys, I really don’t have time for this. Oga you don’t want to see the other side of me, trust me you don’t, I have permission from the Head of the railway corporation, you wanna do this? Are you kidding me right now? Can you get out of my shot? Let me tell you something, two things are going to happen, if I don’t shoot this today you are sleeping in jail.”

Watch the video below:

You might also like

Amazon, Anthill Studios Seal Pact To Distribute Nollywood Movies

Actor Guild Of Nigeria Mourns As Nollywood Loses Two

Omotola , Nobert Young, Other Nollywood Stars Return As ‘LockDown’ Hits Cinemas…

Nigerians React To TAMPAN’s Suspension Of Two Nollywood Stars

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.