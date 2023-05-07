VIDEO: Max Air Plane Carrying 143 Passengers Crash-Lands In Abuja

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Max Air aircraft tire burst during landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The airline confirmed the incident on its Twitter page on Sunday.

Max Air said the air craft departed from Yola at around 14:05 and the tire burst with flames as it arrived in Abuja at 15:00.

The airline said, “On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing from Yola at around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00.

“However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.”

VIDEO: Max Air Plane With 143 Passengers Crash-Lands In Abujahttps://t.co/868ZR1LvEt pic.twitter.com/YAA9MD179m — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) May 7, 2023