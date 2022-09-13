VIDEO: Moment Buhari’s Plane Touched Down At Sam Mbakwe Airport

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Owerri for Tuesday’s inauguration of some projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The president’s plane touched down at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri at exactly 10:46 am.

The president and his entourage were received by the governor, accompanied by some top state government functionaries.

#PMBinImo: Moment President @MBuhari was received at the airport by officials of Imo state.



The president on arrival will commission a number of infrastructure projects delivered by the state government. #HopeAgain2023 pic.twitter.com/VKstHSRbU8 — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) September 13, 2022

Also at the airport to receive the president were some top security personnel and chieftains of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and South-East zone.

On arrival, the president inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He was later treated to a cultural performance by the Omenaimo Cultural Troupe from the Imo State Council of Arts and Culture.

The president in the company of Governor Uzodimma flew away in a chopper to the popular Banana Junction in Orlu where they will drive through the dualized and reconstructed 36km Owerri -Orlu road to the state capital Owerri.

Buhari is expected to inaugurate the reconstructed road and the 48-km Owerri-Okigwe dual carriageway as well as the renovated House of Assembly complex, among other projects.

The president was in the state in 2021 during which he inaugurated some projects.