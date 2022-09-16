VIDEO: Moment Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Forced One-Way Driver To Reverse On 3rd Mainland Bridge

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid the outrage that trailed the recent auction of vehicles belonging to traffic offenders in Lagos, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, has caught a man driving against traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge on Friday.

Akosile shared a video showing the moment he forced the one-way driver to reverse from one end of the Third Mainland Bridge to another to ply the right lane of the road.

In a bid to avoid the gridlock on the bridge, the driver had attempted to use the wrong lane meant for other road users (one-way) before running into the Chief Press Secretary who forced him to reverse and use the appropriate lane.

Akosile, who shared the video of the incident on Twitter, wondered why traffic offenders have the boldness to carry out their criminal acts.

“I can’t understand why some people have boldness for criminal acts. I stopped this driver, taking one-way just by the edge of the third mainland bridge. I made sure he reversed to face traffic. He was lucky that I was alone and the Task Force didn’t make it there on time,” he said.

I can’t understand why some people have boldness for criminal acts. I stopped this driver, taking one-way just by the edge of third mainland bridge. I made sure he reversed to face traffic. He was lucky that I was alone and the Task Force didn’t make it there on time. pic.twitter.com/ZJBfUBtAAe — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) September 16, 2022

This comes barely 24 hours after the auction of forfeited vehicles by the Lagos State government had sparked outrage over the severity of the punishment

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer had described the law that empowers auctioning of vehicles impounded in the state as draconian.

“Fines, jail terms, and community service are punitive measures that should be imposed on traffic offenders, depending on the nature of the offense. We should not create more problems while trying to solve a particular problem. This measure can lead people into committing crimes,” he tweeted.