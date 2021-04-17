VIDEO: Nigerian Policeman Caught Begging European Tourist For Money

39 SHARES Share Tweet

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been captured in a viral video begging for money from an European biker on world tour.

The tourist, a Spanish man, was just arriving the country when he came in contact with policemen at a check point.

On sighting the white man, the officer jumped up from where he was seated, approached the tourist and asked “what did you bring for us?”.

The obviously smart tourist said he had no cash on him because he was yet to use his credit card to withdraw money, but the officer responded, saying: “Don’t tell me that.”

The officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), added that, “we need you to give us something somehow… So you need to collect and change it here”.

Meanwhile, the tourist was wearing a camera on his body suspected to be spy camera glasses. The camera captured his exchange with the officer in a one minute, forty-seven seconds video.

The officer subsequently asked the tourist about his profession, family and planned duration of stay in Nigeria.

The white man revealed that he is an informatician in Spain, but the video did not capture whether or not he parted with money before he was allowed to leave.