VIDEO: Nigeria’s Super Tucano Attack Aircraft Undergo Test In U.S.

Six of the 12 Super Tucano combat aircraft newly acquired by the Nigerian Air Force are currently on test flight operations in Florida, United States of America.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, revealed this via Twitter on Tuesday.

According to him, “six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that”.

He added that there are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Recall that in November 2018, SNC was awarded a $329 million Foreign Military Sales contract from the US government to build 12 A-29s for the Nigeria Air Force.

The armed turboprops are intended for use against Boko Haram and Islamic State militants.

SNC produces the aircraft in Jacksonville, Florida.The A-29 Super Tucano will support flight and combat training, close air support operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), armed over-watch, counterinsurgency and irregular warfare scenarios.