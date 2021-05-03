Video Of Boko Haram Converting Victims To Islam Not Niger State, Gov Bello Tells Fani Kayode

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has described a video shared on Twitter by Femi Fani-Kayode showing Boko Haram members forcefully converting their victims to Islam supposedly in Niger State as fake.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet accompanying the video, stated:

“Boko Haram and ISWA forcefully converting people to Islam in the parts of Niger state that they have captured, conquered, occupied and flown their flag

“This is happening just two hours from Abuja! I warned you.”

But Governor Bello, who reacted to the tweet on Sunday, explained that the video was an old video that did not originate from Nigeria.

“Please query your sources as this is not Niger State or even Nigeria. We understand that this video is from Ivory Coast lifted from an IG user from the said country.

“We implore you to take this down. Thank you,” Governor Bello tweeted.

Niger state has been an epicentre of terrorist attacks in recent weeks.