Video Of Nigerian Senator Massaging Female Passenger Stirs Reaction

A video circulating widely on social media showing Senator Adams Oshiomhole aboard a private jet with a woman has continued to generate reactions and public speculation.

The short clip showed Oshiomhole seated facing a lady and he was seen massaging her leg while both passengers were chatting.

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, prompting claims by some users that the woman was his wife, Lara Fortes, a Cape Verdean lawyer and former model.

However, several online reports stated that the woman in the video is a South-African influencer and adult-oriented content creator, Leshaan Dagama.

THE WHISTLER checked Dagama’s social media handles on Instagram and TikTok and discovered the female passenger seen with Oshiomhole was the same person with the account name as Leshaan Dagama.

The video has since triggered widespread debate on social media, with users expressing differing views. While some criticised what they described as the display of political privilege, others cautioned against making assumptions based on a short, unauthenticated clip.

Reacting on Instagram, a user with the handle @iamogbems wrote, “Our politicians don’t see us finish. The way they flaunt their expensive lifestyle to our faces is shocking, especially with taxpayers’ money.”

Another user simply identified as @nigerianguy said, “They are okay putting millions of children, mothers, and fathers in poverty, so they can do this. So they can just gift one girl a 500 million naira house, while many innocent souls are languishing in poverty. And they are setting up their children to continue with this lavish lifestyle while the future generations suffer.”

Another user @braysflix said “The only thing they know how to do. Give them all the resources to fix a state and watch them squander everything”

An X user @essential stated that, “these politicians don see us finish! We Dey shout say hospital no get anti venom injection our politicians Dey spend our money anyhow.”

Another user, @okakahprecious, “questioned what they described as selective criticism in online debates, arguing that accountability should be applied evenly across states and political leaders.”

The video has continued to draw strong reactions online, with many users expressing anger and arguing that such conduct is inappropriate for a public office holder.

As of the time of filing this report, Senator Oshiomhole has not publicly commented on the video or the claims surrounding the identity of the woman.