Video Of Sanwo-Olu Exchanging Pleasantries With Lagos LP Rep Member Generates Reactions

A member of the 10th House of Representatives representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Thaddeus Attah, met with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the margins of the inauguration of the National Assembly, with both exchanging pleasantries.

In a video shared by Jubril Gawat, a former media aide of Sanwo-Olu, Attah who is of the Labour Party (LP), is seen having a handshake with the governor and genuflecting to him.

Reacting to the video, some tweeps said the lawmaker may be in for trouble with supporters of LP as they may begin to call for him to be recalled for meeting with Sanwo-Olu. This is even as some other tweeps called for Attah to be recalled.

Gensaddam @kaball32 tweeted: “We need to recall this rep.”

Also, Kayode Busari asked the Lagos governorship candidate of LP in the 2023 general elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to initiate the recall process of Attah.

Tweeting via his Twitter handle @KayodeBusari42 he said: “@GRVlagos, initiate the recall process asap.”

Also tweeting, Adekunle Olumayowa @MrIgbayilola asked: “Hey you Mobs when you will start the recall process for this man (sic),”?

Another tweep, Kolawole Adisa @adisakolawole87 said with laughing emoji: “Hope LP would not start recall process?”

However, Typical Ibadan @OyoforPO tweeted: “We are not recalling him. He is Omoluabi and paid respects to the governor of the state. He still show respect and class at the same time. Not over excitement that the other goat displayed in front of drug dealer last week (sic).”

Recall that two LP members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah and Hon. Obi Aguocha, were last week criticized by the supporters of the party for expressing their satisfaction with the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Ogah and Aguocha were also cautioned by the National leadership of LP. In a statement, the party had said it was in the Tribunal hoping to retrieve its mandate.

“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on the February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed. We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.

“For the records, Labour Party has nothing against the personality of President Tinubu, however, we are challenging both the process and final outcome of the presidential election. We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.

“We therefore caution the two lawmakers and by extension, any other member elected on the platform of the Labour Party who chose to walk outside the agreed position and ideals of the party to desist from such trajectory and vain glory.

“The party has given a clear directives and will not condone any of its members who will not subsume to the supremacy of the party. We therefore demand that the affected lawmakers retrace their steps and tender unreserved apologies to the leadership of the party,” a statement by the National Publicity of the party, Obiora Ifoh, had said.