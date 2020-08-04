VIDEO: Panic In Beirut As Massive Explosion Rocks Lebanon’s Capital

44 SHARES Share Tweet

A large explosion has rocked the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, injuring scores on Tuesday.

The explosion, according to reports, caused widespread damage in the Lebanese capital.

At least 70 people died while 2,700 others were injured in the massive blast, the Minister of Health, Hamad Hassan, said.

The explosion, which reportedly took place in the port area of Beirut, was suspected to have originated from highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse. Investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause.

A video of the explosion in circulation on social media showed a large cloud and indicated that the blast destroyed several buildings.

The development came ahead of the trial of the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

There was panic in the streets due to the explosion, forcing hospitals near the area to evacuate patients.