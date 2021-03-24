Video: Sanwo-Olu Gifts Nigerian Actress Three Bedroom Apartment

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A veteran Nigerian actress Lanre Adesina Hassan, popularly called ‘Iya Awero’ has received a three bedroom flat in the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo.

This was disclosed by Gboyega Akosile, who is the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor in a video post on Twitter.

He also made a post showing pictures of the estate.

Iya Awero, showed appreciated for the kind gesture after receiving the keys to her flat in the Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo.

She said, “I don’t know what to say. I am so short of words. I am so happy today. Thank you so much, my governor, may the Almighty Allah continue to bless you.

“Also, deputy, thank you so much. I am so grateful. If anyone shelters you whenever you wake up, all you do is pray for the person. God will keep blessing, helping and supporting you.

“This our land will be peaceful, God will fix Nigeria and take the country to greater heights. Once again I thank everyone for this gift.”

Iya Awero, who features majorly in the Yoruba-language movies, has since the start of her career with the Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group, starred in multiple films.