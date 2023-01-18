Video: Soldier Tries To Disarm Policeman In Lagos

A soldier in a trending video on Wednesday, tried to disarm a policeman in Lagos after the commercial bus he boarded was stopped for driving against traffic.
It took the intervention of the policeman colleagues and other people around, including civilians, to stop the soldier.
Reacting on Twitter, the State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin said: “The soldier, who was a passenger, directed the driver to drive against traffic. The policemen stopped the vehicle and the soldier took offense that the vehicle he boarded was stopped.
“He, therefore, decided to attack the armed policeman. The Army have been informed.”