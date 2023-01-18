Video: Soldier Tries To Disarm Policeman In Lagos

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A soldier in a trending video on Wednesday, tried to disarm a policeman in Lagos after the commercial bus he boarded was stopped for driving against traffic.

It took the intervention of the policeman colleagues and other people around, including civilians, to stop the soldier.

Reacting on Twitter, the State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin said: “The soldier, who was a passenger, directed the driver to drive against traffic. The policemen stopped the vehicle and the soldier took offense that the vehicle he boarded was stopped.

“He, therefore, decided to attack the armed policeman. The Army have been informed.”

Expired contraption 🤣LMAO Physical confrontation occurred this morning, Jan. 18, @ijaya, Apongbo, Lagos. The soldiers attempted to disarm a police task force & they put up a fight. The policemen eventually freed themselves after spraying tear! Are they 1? pic.twitter.com/ogmXBSboXH — Glen Smith (@Daboos0) January 18, 2023