VIDEO: Tinubu Gets 42-Gun Salute From King Charles’ Royal Horse Artillery

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu was accorded a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Windsor Castle, as King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcomed him and First Lady Remi Tinubu on Wednesday.

It is the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the United Kingdom in nearly four decades.

The gun salute is one of the highest honours the British monarchy extends to a visiting head of state.

King Charles and Queen Camila officially receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle. They were presented to the @RoyalFamily by Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales.



They were treated to a 42 gun salute by the King's… pic.twitter.com/b7rp2TT1X7 — The Elite Journal (@Delitejournal) March 18, 2026

President Tinubu, dressed in grey, stood alongside King Charles, while as First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, dressed in a green and gold traditional ensemble, stood beside Queen Camilla.

Senior members of the King’s Household, British civic officials in ceremonial robes, and security personnel stood behind the two couples.

Advertisement

Prince William and Princess Catherine had earlier received the Tinubus at the Fairmont Hotel before accompanying them to Windsor Castle, where they formally presented the Nigerian delegation to the Royal Family.