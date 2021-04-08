VIDEO: Tinubu Goofs, Calls Dolapo Osinbajo ‘Wife Of The President’
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, goofed while delivering a speech during the book launch of First Lady Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”.
Tinubu, who was chairman of the occasion, inadvertently referred to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, as “wife of the president”.
VIDEO:
The gaffe quickly sent social media into frenzy as some Nigerians took to Twitter to question Tinubu’s mental fitness. Below are some of the reactions: