VIDEO: Tinubu Goofs, Calls Dolapo Osinbajo ‘Wife Of The President’

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, goofed while delivering a speech during the book launch of First Lady Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”.

Tinubu, who was chairman of the occasion, inadvertently referred to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, as “wife of the president”.

VIDEO:

VIDEO: Moment Tinubu Called Dolapo Osinbajo Wife of the President at Aisha Buhari's Book Launch#thewhistlerng #Nigeria First Lady pic.twitter.com/FnrC43Qjs9 — The Whistler Nigeria (@TheWhistlerNG) April 8, 2021

The gaffe quickly sent social media into frenzy as some Nigerians took to Twitter to question Tinubu’s mental fitness. Below are some of the reactions:

Osibanjo is the president of Nigeria pending Buhari comes back from London, therefore mrs Dolapo is the wife of the president. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tinubu cruise master. sense no go kill us for 9ja — Badru Owolabi (Owex) (@badru007) April 8, 2021

Tinubu calling Mrs Dolapo Osibajo as the wife of the president makes me wonder if the man is okay or not. — 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐌𝐈🕊️ (@YemieOke) April 8, 2021

This is getting embarrassing. Where are Tinubu's handlers? pic.twitter.com/UF6R5y7pBV — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 8, 2021