VIDEO: Tinubu Goofs, Calls Dolapo Osinbajo ‘Wife Of The President’

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leader

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, goofed while delivering a speech during the book launch of First Lady Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”.

Tinubu, who was chairman of the occasion, inadvertently referred to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, as “wife of the president”.

VIDEO:

The gaffe quickly sent social media into frenzy as some Nigerians took to Twitter to question Tinubu’s mental fitness. Below are some of the reactions:

