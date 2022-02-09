Video: Veritas University To Investigate Lecturer Who Gave Student Hair Cut In Class

The Veritas University Abuja is set to investigate a viral video of a lecturer who used a pair of scissors to cut the hair of student in class.

The lecturer could be heard in the video telling the student to put the hair in his pocket.

But reacting to the development, the school Public Relation Officer, Evelyn Obekpa said, “We are aware of the video, however, we are investigating the incident.”

Veritas University is a private institution founded by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria through a resolution given at its March 2002 meeting in Abuja.

The video has generated some mixed reaction among Nigerians who condemned the action of the lecturer

Reacting to the video, @wendys_attractions wrote, “Many of them over do things , what manner of embarrassment is this? Why not just tell him to cut it when next he’s attending your class? People need to learn how to address issues and give people due respect.”

Another user @majestysempire in his opinion said, “This is abuse, and I hope someone puts this lecturer in his place.”

Also @the_kiki2 said, “Private university is another advanced secondary school.”

“If it’s not a part of the school code and conduct I won’t cut my hair. I rather drop out,” @maDmaX__ said.

@ayomigram said, “Teachers who should be focused on tuition be doing really dumb things instead.”