Video: ‘We’ll Go Much Higher’, Kyari Reacts To Colleague Who Took NNPC Banner To Top Of Mount Kilimajaro

By Ukpe Philip
Left-Right Group Chief Executive Officer Of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari and Maryam Ismail

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari has said that the NNPC will go higher after a staff shared a video of her displaying a banner of the state-owned energy company at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

He said this in reaction to the 15-second video of Maryam Ismail, shared on his official Tweeter handle.

Ismail shared a video of herself at the Uhuru peak carrying the NNPC new logo which is tagged ‘Energy for Today.’

Kyari tweeted, “Grateful to my colleague Maryam Ismail who took NNPC Ltd to the top of the Kilimanjaro. And we will go much higher.”

The Uhuru Peak is Africa’s highest point at 5895m/19341ft.

“We came to the root of Africa. Proudly NNPC Ltd,” she said in the clip seen by THE WHISTLER.

VIDEO:

