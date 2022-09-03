VIDEOS: Peter Obi Supporters Take ‘Million-Man’ Rally To Abeokuta, Nnewi, Ibadan

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter-Ob-Supporters-hold-rally-in-Ibadan

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday took to the streets of Ibadan, Abeokuta and Nnewi in solidarity with the LP flagbearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, Obi’s supporters converged at Iwo road defying the rain to participate in a 9 kilometer walk to Dugbe.

Similarly, in Ogun state, ‘Obidients’ as Obi supporters are called, gathered at the popular Kuto market in Abeokuta marching through major streets before terminating at the Panseke market.

The situation was no different in Nnewi, Anambra State, as supporters of LP candidate closed their shops to participate in the ‘million-man march’ which started at Amaobi Otolo.

Last week, supporters of the LP candidate occupied major streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to show solidarity for Obi’s candidacy in the 2023 general elections.

A similar scene was witnessed in Makurdi, Benue State, Enugu, Enugu State, and Onitsha, Anambra State.

A previous rally scheduled for Kaduna was disrupted by police officers allegedly acting on the orders of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to a member of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Nana Sani-Kazaure.

Below are photos from the rally held in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Nnewi below;

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Peter Obi’s Diaspora Tour Receives Boost As Nigerian Musicians Make Appearance

Nigeria

IPOB’s Sit-At-Home May Truncate Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition – Eastern Union

IBADAN

ABEOKUTA

NNEWI

You might also like

Peter Obi’s Diaspora Tour Receives Boost As Nigerian Musicians Make Appearance

‘There Should Be No Sacred Cows’ – Obi Wants Boko Haram Financiers Named…

‘Atiku, Tinubu Less Popular Than Obi’ – Okupe Denies LP Deal With PDP

‘I Don’t Have Special Presidential Candidate’ — Obasanjo Declares After Meeting…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.