VIDEOS: Peter Obi Supporters Take ‘Million-Man’ Rally To Abeokuta, Nnewi, Ibadan

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday took to the streets of Ibadan, Abeokuta and Nnewi in solidarity with the LP flagbearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, Obi’s supporters converged at Iwo road defying the rain to participate in a 9 kilometer walk to Dugbe.

Similarly, in Ogun state, ‘Obidients’ as Obi supporters are called, gathered at the popular Kuto market in Abeokuta marching through major streets before terminating at the Panseke market.

The situation was no different in Nnewi, Anambra State, as supporters of LP candidate closed their shops to participate in the ‘million-man march’ which started at Amaobi Otolo.

Last week, supporters of the LP candidate occupied major streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to show solidarity for Obi’s candidacy in the 2023 general elections.

A similar scene was witnessed in Makurdi, Benue State, Enugu, Enugu State, and Onitsha, Anambra State.

A previous rally scheduled for Kaduna was disrupted by police officers allegedly acting on the orders of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to a member of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Nana Sani-Kazaure.

Below are photos from the rally held in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Nnewi below;

IBADAN

“If you think the OBidient Movement is just a social media buzz, let’s go to your state and Verify” – Peter Obi



Thank you Ibadan, Oyo state✊🏽#OyoObidattiWalk #PeterObi4President



pic.twitter.com/OjU2eOomod — Chudé (@ChudeMedia) September 3, 2022

ABEOKUTA

This is nothing short of GRACE for Peter Obi and the Nigeria youth. I’m proud of the people of Ogun State. This is the structure.pic.twitter.com/WUh30TxUOl — OyinD//SouthWest Citizens for PeterObi💡 (@Oyinkitana) September 3, 2022

Nnewi 1 million march for Peter Obi.

We are OBI-dient.

We are Yusuful.

We are determined to rescue Nigeria from the old guards.

Peter Obi to the rescue.



Amoda Ogunlere | Mr Reno | Iragbiji | #gistlover | Plan B | Shishi | #OyoObidattiWalk | Ogun State | Warri | NEPA | Religion | pic.twitter.com/eJ4MdYnvpa — Chukwunonso (@Icaohi) September 3, 2022

NNEWI

Nnewi One million march for Peter Obi is absolutely on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O2Ndd0xDmP — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) September 3, 2022