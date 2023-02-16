VIDEOS: Support Swells For Obi As Ortom, Chimamanda Adichie Endorse Him For President

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Samuel Ortom, one of the G5 governors fighting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has finally backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party as his preferred candidate to win the February 25 presidential poll.

Ortom, the governor of Benue State who belongs to the PDP, declared support for Obi at a town hall meeting attended by stakeholders across the 276 council wards of the state on Thursday.

The town hall held at the Royal Choice Inn in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was organized by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in support of Obi’s presidential bid.

“We all must give him (Obi) the support to unite Nigeria and solve insecurity challenges in the country,” Ortom said at the event while noting that the LP candidate was more qualified than other presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of his own party.

BREAKING: Governor Ortom has officially endorsed Peter Obi. This is what I expected from Wike. Let the games begin.🔥👏👏pic.twitter.com/tdzp09Cj3G — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) February 16, 2023

Hours after Ortom’s endorsement of Obi, renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, took to her verified Facebook page to declare her support for the LP candidate’s bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Adichie released a four minutes and fifty-five seconds video in which she explained why she’s backing Obi’s candidature.

“The basis of my support for Peter Obi is because I think that he would make a very good president. I am an Igbo woman and I am very proud of him in a way that one is proud of a person who has achieved something and who also happens to be from one’s place.

“But there are also many other Igbo men who I admire or respect or I am proud of but I will never vote for them for president because I don’t think they would make good presidents

“And so, the basis of my support for Peter Obi is because I think he would make a very good president. I think it’s unfortunate that we often turn our opponents into caricatures and I don’t think that’s necessary.

She added: “What is important to think about is not how can we demonise any opponent but rather who is the best and Peter Obi is by far the best.

“And one thing that is so significant is how he has changed, completely changed the political landscape in Nigeria, we have never had this organic grassroots enthusiasm from people all over the country.

“And most of all we’ve never had this sense of hope, I’ve always believed that there is nothing more essential to the human spirit than hope.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Obi has continued to amass especially among the youth ahead of the presidential election which takes place in 8 days time.

Majority of his supporters are youths who kick-started a movement known as the ‘Obidient Movement’ who see him as the first credible third-party candidate since the country’s return to democracy in 1999

The LP candidate has managed to upset the country’s two established political parties despite running for president on the platform of a relatively unknown political party.