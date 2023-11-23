Vigilante Killed By Randy Colleague Over Concubine Yet To Be Buried – Lawyer

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hilary Aguma, from Agushire-Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was killed by his friend, one Simon Ogbu, from Ogbodu-Aba in the same LGA, is yet to be buried despite earlier acceptance by the family of his killers to take care of his burial.

THE WHISTLER reported that Hilary died as a result of head injuries he sustained after Mr Ogbu hit him with a stone in the head on 18th December, 2022. He had battled to survive until December 10th 2022 when he died.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that Hilary’s death was remotely caused by the concubine of his killer, one Ebere Odo.

One Ifeanyi was said to be passing by Ms Odo’s house at night, and mistakenly flashed his phone light where she was bathing in an unshielded area.

A source told our reporter that, “Ebere Odo, a divorcee, was bathing in her compound in an unshielded area. Ifeanyi, using his phone light to see the route, flashed the light on Ebere’s nudity. She got angry and immediately reported Ifeanyi to her lover, Simon Ogbu.

“Ogbu hurriedly rushed to a beer parlour where Ifeanyi was, and began to fight him. Hilary, while separating them, told Ogbu that it was a shame that a woman would make him fight Ifeanyi.”

Advertisement

It was gathered that Hilary’s statement angered Ogbu, who transferred his aggression to him.

The source continued, “The fight then shifted to Hilary and Simon Ogbu. They were separated. Shortly after peace seemed restored, Ogbu picked a stone and hit Hilary in the head. Hilary was bleeding, but still engaged Ogbu in another fight. He was able to overpower him. They were separated again by members of the neighbourhood watch. The matter spilled over to 18th December.

“Around 1am, everybody thought that it was all over. Hilary was in search of his motorcycle key when Simon attacked him again. He hit him in the head, and Hilary collapsed. Ogbu, thinking that he was dead, ran away. Hilary was staggering when he got up. He was taken to the nearest police station where he wrote a statement before being admitted in a hospital. Ogbu was also arrested.”

It was learnt that Hilary was on admission for about two weeks before being discharged. However, his health deteriorated, and he was referred to Enugu State Teaching Hospital, Enugu, where he had head surgeries on January 2. He died on 10th January, 2023.

Barr Elo Ugwu, counsel to the bereaved family, told our correspondent on Thursday that, “The family of Hillary Aguma and that of the person that killed Hilary met sometime ago. The deceased family pleaded to be allowed to undertake all the expenses of burying Hilary. They expressed their readiness to bury Hillary.

Advertisement

“But surprisingly for over three months now, they have not done anything, thereby creating doubts in the minds of people as to their sincerity in what they said they would do. To this effect, the family of Hillary is making efforts on their own to bury their son as soon as possible, but they have not fixed a date yet.”