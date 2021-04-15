Vigilante Kills Resident As Police Arrest 17 Suspected Armed Robbers in Ibeju-Lekki

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives attached to the Ijora Division of Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Vigilante member, Lukman Rasak, 30, for allegedly shooting one Musa Yahaya, 28, in the chest at Ijora area of the state.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police were alerted of the crime and the suspect was arrested.

The police also recovered his gun with some cartridges.

No reason was given for the vigilante’s action as police investigation is said to be ongoing.

In another development, the policemen attached to Elemoro Division, arrested seventeen (17) suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts within the area based on intelligence.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos Command, said the “suspects are Oladapo Job, m, 22, Abdulraheem Sidibaba, m, 20, Abdulrasheed Adebayo, m, 20, Tajudeen Abdullahi, m, Agbaje Sunday,m, 21 and twelve (12) others.

” Items recovered from them are: Three (3) cut-to-size locally-made pistols and four (4) live catridges. They are the suspected armed robbers alleged to be terrorising and robbing the residents and POS Operators at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. They are giving useful information to the police on their various activities and/or operations in Lekki area. “

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, Yaba-Lagos, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The police boss also affirmed that the command will be more proactive in its anti crime strategies by taking the fight against criminals and hoodlums in the state to their hideouts.