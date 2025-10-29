Vinicius Apologises For Angry Reaction Against Coach

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr issued a public apology on Wednesday after his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s heated 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona.

The Brazilian was withdrawn in the 71st minute and replaced by compatriot Rodrygo, despite having played a key part in the winning goal and running Barcelona’s right back Jules Kounde ragged during the fiery encounter.

Vinicius made his displeasure known to manager Xabi Alonso before heading directly to the dressing room.

While Vinicius revealed he had personally apologised to his teammates and club president Florentino Perez, notably absent from his statement was any mention of Alonso.

Vinicius penned an apology letter on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Today I want to apologise to all Real Madrid fans for my reaction when I was substituted in El Clásico. As I have already done in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club and the president.

“Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.”

He has had a testy relationship with Alonso since he took over as manager in May. Alonso has substituted him in most games this season, even though he has been linking up well with forward Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius joined Real from Flamengo in 2018 for £38.7m and has scored 111 goals in 335 appearances.