Violence: Nwifuru Sacks Political Appointees, Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi Community

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has sacked political appointees and dethroned traditional rulers from Amasiri community of Afikpo Local Government Area (LGA) over its perceived complicity in a violent land dispute.

The Amasiri community was recently involved in a land dispute with neighbouring Okporojo village, in the Oso community of Edda LGA, resulting in four deaths and destruction of several properties.

Nwifuru, who visited the Okporojo community on Saturday, said that the Amasiri community had not shown enough commitment to maintain permanent peace in the area and the government had decided to bare its fangs.

“All government appointees from Amasiri from the LGA development centre–management committee members to commissioners have been sacked.

“Traditional rulers from Amasiri will have their certificates of recognition withdrawn while all town union leaderships of villages in the community are dissolved,” he said.

The governor counseled the Amasiri people to correct the notion that he was against them, noting that he was not against anybody.

Advertisement

“I only say the truth and we love and adore Amasiri people.

“They should have a change of heart and I am sure that the community still has people who worship and do God’s wish,”.

He assured the people of Okporojo that the government would not abandon them as everything would be done to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“I beg the people of Okporojo to shun reprisals as they would see the immediate impact of government actions on the issue.

“I thank security agencies for their prompt response and I urge them to do more in ensuring adequate security in the area” he said.

Advertisement

The Chairman of Edda LGA, Chief Chima Ekuma—Nkama thanked the governor for the visit noting that it re-enforced the people’s belief in the government.

“The people hitherto said they have been abandoned by the government but has presently seen that the government is with them.

“It is disappointing to see human heads severed from their bodies and we wonder what the aggressors are doing with those heads,” he said.

Mrs Joy Okoro, one of the victims, said she lost a loved one and had her house burnt during the attack.

“All we want is justice and only it will make us believe in life again,” she said.

Nwifuru was accompanied on the visit by heads of security agencies in the state and top government officials especially from the affected LGAs.