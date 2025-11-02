VIP Abuja Clinches Female National Division 1 Title, Abia’s Excelsior Finishes Third

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State female volleyball team, Excelsior Volleyball Club, has secured third position in the National Division 1 League.

The tournament was hosted in Umuahia and came to an end on Saturday evening.

The team showcased impressive skills and determination throughout the tournament to come third.

The National Division 1 and 2 Volleyball League, featuring 34 teams from 22 states, kicked off recently and attracted attention from sports enthusiasts nationwide.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, represented by the commissioner for sports, Hon. Nwobilor Ananaba, expressed his support for sports development in the state, emphasising the importance of grassroots development and talent identification.

“I’m grateful to his Excellency for allowing this tournament to be hosted here, and also boosting our local economy because all these people were lodged in our hotels and fed in our restaurants,” Ananaba said.

According to the Abia State Director of Sports, Comrade George Obioma, the state’s sports sector has benefited significantly from Governor Otti’s administration, with various national and international sporting events successfully hosted in the state.

The Vice President of the Nigerian Volleyball Federation, Akite Ademutenimu, praised the Abia State Government for hosting the National Division 1 and 2 League, describing it as a huge success.

He commended Governor Otti for providing a conducive environment for the tournament, ensuring the safety and comfort of participating teams.

“We have fully confirmed that Abia State is one of those states where you can properly engage yourself in sporting activities in the country,” he added.

The final standings for the female Division 1 category are:

1st Place: VIP Volleyball Club, Abuja

2nd Place: Fire Service Volleyball Club

3rd Place: Excelsior Volleyball Club, Abia

In the male category, Defence Spiker Volleyball Club emerged as champions in Division 1.