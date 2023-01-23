VIRAL VIDEO: Imo Police Pin Horrid Murder Of LG Boss On IPOB Despite Killers’ Disclaimer

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of the sole administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area, Christopher Ohizu, attributing it to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) — a secessionist group in the South East region.

Advertisement

Ohizu was killed on Sunday after he was kidnapped alongside two others on Friday.

The command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Monday said the command was aware of the viral video where unidentified persons slaughtered the LGA chairman.

“The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man, suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA Sole Administrator, was seen kneeling down, his hands tied undergoing inhuman act and subsequently killed by suspected members of the Proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN),” Okoye said.

According to him, the command was on the trail of the hoodlums and was making progress in getting him released before the video of his killing surfaced.

“The command wish to inform the good people of the State that, we are already on top of the situation following a high powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police , CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+) and have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video .

Advertisement

“However, the Command’s Tactical Teams are not relenting in their efforts to arrest and unravel the identity of the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the sole aim of bring them to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He advised Imo residents to keep calm and remain law abiding and report suspicious person (s) to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency lines.

“Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to call on the good people of Ideato North Community and the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Police and other Security Agencies are working assiduously as adequate security measures has been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

“Also, advised all and sundry to assist the Police with credible information and to report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) seen in their community to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197.”