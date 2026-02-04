Viral Video: ‘Is Somebody Massaging Oshiomhole’s Leg’ Akpabio Asks During Plenary

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has pulled a joke on Senator Adams Oshiomhole over the leg massaging viral video that featured the Edo North senator and a South Africa lady.

Akpabio, during Senate plenary on Wednesday, threw the question to no one in particular, asking, “is somebody massaging Oshiomhole’s leg?”

The joke threw the entire Senate into prolonged laughter, as virtually all the lawmakers at plenary went toothy.

However, Senator Oshiomhole, who had earlier been vocal in the debate on the Electoral Act amendment, had exited the chamber at the time Akpabio cracked the joke.

Oshiomhole is seen in a viral video massaging the leg of female content creator in a private jet. The said lady is described by social media users as “sugar baby.”

However, the Edo senator has since dismissed the video as fake, saying that it was Artificial Intelligence -AI-generated.

Advertisement

The Senate plenary was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report at 6:14pm.