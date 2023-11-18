Viral Video Showing Attack, Killing Of Police Officers Not In Imo- CP

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Command has said that the viral video showing the attack and killing of police officers never happened in Imo State.

The viral video showing two officers of the Nigerian police in their uniforms and one other officer in the pool of their own blood was rumored to have happened at Emekuku in Owerri North local government area of the state

Debunking the reports, the command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the incident happened on Friday at Nwofe road, outskirts of Abakiliki Town, Ebonyi state.

He said, “The Imo State Police Command wishes to clear the air concerning a video making the rounds in the media purporting the attack and killing of Police Officers at Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, on 17/11/2023.

“The Command wishes to put the record straight that there was no record of any incident of attack and killing of Police Officers in Imo State yesterday.

“The incident shown in the viral video happened at Nwofe road, outskirts of Abakiliki Town, and Ebonyi State Police Command has issued a statement confirming the attack, stating further that an intense manhunt is ongoing to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act.”

However, the Ebonyi State Police Command through its spokesman, Onome Onvwakpoyeya, said that operatives of the command were attacked by suspected IPOB/ESN members in a tinted Highlander vehicle with an unknown registration.

He said two of the operatives were wounded while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

He said the state’s commissioner of police have already visited the scene for on the spot assessment and units have been deployed to apprehend the criminals.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, Augustina on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on the spot Assessment.”