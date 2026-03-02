Virologist Seeks Urgent Action As Lassa Fever Kills Health Workers In Benue

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Renowned Nigerian virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, has called on the Federal and State authorities to treat Lassa fever as a national emergency.

Tomori made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He also urged government to prioritise long-term solutions such as routine training for health workers, sustainable infection control systems, and timely funding for outbreak response.

He noted that technical expertise existed in Nigeria, but political ownership and sustained implementation were what will ultimately save lives.

According to him, no fewer than 10 health workers have died from Lassa fever in Benue, highlighting persistent gaps in Nigeria’s response to the viral haemorrhagic disease.

“Nigeria will do nothing serious, positive and sustainable to control Lassa fever, until the disease directly touches the political leadership.

“Let there be a case in Aso Rock, in the legislative assemblies, in the respected judicial chambers or in one of the 36 state governors’ residences, and Lassa fever will become the national emergency tackled with no resource spared for its control.’’

The virologist added that government officials focused on public advisories such as hand hygiene and avoiding physical contact, rather than addressing and implementing effective structural measures.

The measures he said include protecting front line health workers working under deplorable health care systems caring for Lassa fever patients.

“Distributing sanitisers at hospital gates and advising people not to hug or shake hands does nothing when your hospital system has become a source of infection.

“Recent deaths underscore the urgent need for a national approach to Lassa fever that goes beyond seasonal responses and public messaging.

“Outbreaks should be monitored as daily operational matters, not simply announced through newspapers and television.

“Health workers need protection through functioning isolation wards, adequate personal protective equipment, and strict adherence to infection control protocols,” he said.

Tomori further raised concerns about media representations of Lassa fever research and laboratory procedures, warning that inaccurate depictions could mislead the public and compromise scientific credibility.

“The pictures often used in newspapers show laboratory animals being handled improperly during experiments. This is unsafe, unethical, and gives a wrong impression of scientific practice,” he said.

NAN reports that Benue recently confirmed 45 cases of Lassa fever, with fatalities including five doctors, three nurses, and two support staff.

The state government has deployed 23 officers to curb the outbreak, according to official reports.

As Lassa fever continues to claim lives in endemic regions, the virologist warned that Nigeria’s recurrent outbreaks signaled the need for robust national policies that would protect those who risked their lives daily to care for patients.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in confirmed Lassa fever cases in Epidemiological (Epi) Week Six of 2026, with 74 new infections recorded between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8.

According to the latest situation report released, the figure represents a rise from the 44 confirmed cases recorded in Epi Week Five.

The 74 confirmed cases in Week Six were reported in Taraba, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Ebonyi states.

A total of 271 suspected cases were recorded during the reporting week, with 15 deaths.

According to the report, the case fatality rate for confirmed cases in Week Six stands at 20.3 per cent.