Visa Ban: UAE Almost Ruined My Wedding – Rita Dominic

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed how the United Arab Emirates’ visa ban on all citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, and 17 other African countries almost reined her white wedding.

Dominic revealed this via her Instagram account on Tuesday. She got married to newspaper publisher Fidelis Anosike in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

While expressing appreciation to friends and well-wishers who graced the occasion, she gave special thanks to the designer who made her wedding gown, Michael Nardi, for not letting the UAE visa ban ruin her day.

Sharing a video of her dressing up in the beautiful wedding gown, the actress wrote, “Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to #michael5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries.

“The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer Michael Nardi whom you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.

“Thank you to my dream team who worked hard to get me looking good in this gown. Love you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The white wedding was conducted by a white priest in England and had Kate Henshaw and Chioma Chukwuka amongst other notable personalities in attendance.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike had their traditional wedding on 19 April at Mbaise in Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.