Visa Fraud: UK, Canada, Australia Clamp Down On Agents

The diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have announced a collaborative global initiative aimed at curbing the rising wave of visa fraud.

The new #FightingVisaFraud campaign, unveiled during International Fraud Awareness Week held between November 16–22, targets sophisticated criminal networks exploiting people pursuing legitimate travel, study and employment opportunities.

In a joint statement on Monday, the three missions described the initiative as an unprecedented level of cooperation that builds on the outcomes of the Five Country Ministerial (FCM) meeting, which was held on 8-9 September.

They stressed that visa fraud is a global issue costing victims millions each year and exposing many to grave personal risks.

According to the statement, fraudulent agents and facilitators continue to lure applicants with false promises of guaranteed visas, fake job offers and fast-tracked processing at high fees, often resulting in visa refusals, travel bans, financial ruin and, in extreme cases, human trafficking and exploitation.

“Our countries have identified common patterns of visa fraud affecting their immigration systems. This coordinated campaign demonstrates the three countries’ commitment to protecting genuine applicants and safeguarding the integrity of their borders,” the missions said.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, condemned the human impact of these scams.

“Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing money and putting people at serious risk,” he said.

He urged applicants to rely only on official channels, verify information and report suspicious activity, warning that offenders face severe consequences, including 10-year travel bans.

Canadian High Commissioner Pasquale Salvaggio said the effort reflects shared values and longstanding security collaboration.

“Canada is committed to working with our international partners to combat visa fraud and protect people from exploitation. This campaign underscores our determination to maintain fair and secure immigration systems,” he said.

Officials advised applicants to use only official government websites, ensure that advisers are properly registered and stay alert to warning signs such as exorbitant fees, pressure to pay immediately or offers to bypass standard procedures.

“No one can guarantee visa approval,” the guidance stated.

The missions reiterated that penalties for fraud include visa refusals, lengthy travel bans, financial losses with no refund mechanism, potential criminal charges and increased vulnerability to trafficking networks.

They added that immigration and law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate and prosecute offenders.

Verified information is available via official government platforms, including gov.uk for the United Kingdom and Canada.ca for Canadian immigration services. UK-related fraud can be reported to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre.

Campaign resources and alerts will be published on the missions’ social media pages.

While the campaign is internationally coordinated, each country will implement it according to national priorities.