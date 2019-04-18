Advertisement

Yesterday, THE WHISTLER reported how one Lizzy who has been addicted to Cocaine for over seven years, was rescued by the Senior Pastor of This Present House, Pastor Tony Rapu.

The twenty six year old girl who was introduced to the act by her boyfriend, was rescued from a ghetto area in Lagos.

Speaking on her educational background, Lizzy had said she graduated from Caleb Nursery and Primary School and Vivian Fowler College.

Shortly after her rescue went viral on the social media, the management of Vivian Fowler College issued a statement dissociating itself from her, stating that the school had no records of her.

Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls pic.twitter.com/zvtlGnzg9h — Vivian Fowler (@vfmcforgirls) April 17, 2019

But Nigerians have come hard on the school for issuing a disclaimer over Lizzy’s statement.

While some said the school was too proactive in responding to the incident, others were of the opinion that it should have rather shown some empathy to the plight of the addict, adding that it was possible her addiction began long after she had graduated from the school.

There. Fixed it for you. Don't forget that what you want to project is empathy and what your school is known for. This is not the time to throw anyone under the bus. pic.twitter.com/k2YnyKOdXg — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) April 17, 2019

Or you can show empathy and the values of your school without a hurried "She doesn't belong to us" statement. — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) April 17, 2019

What's this one???

Did she said you people thought her to use drugs or she learnt it from?

Oversabi!

Abeg shift! — Bukolaade (@bukolaade_) April 17, 2019

This is very irrelevant she didn't say anything bad about the school she speaks fluently and she didn't stutter saying she attended the institution so what's with all the denials….nonsense next!!!! — Balogun Oluwabukunmi (@honeeperidot) April 17, 2019

A better thing to have done would be focusing on the school's value system, the achievements of their alumni, and a programme for the girl child, announce a fund for drag awareness and rehabilitation. The disclaimer part wasn't necessary — Cruce † (@ememesi) April 17, 2019

Nigeria ehn! So U telling us every girl that graduated from ur school ain’t human? And they don’t make mistakes? Cos u trained them to be perfect?This is so ridiculous! Now I believe she really finished from your school! Y’all should stop trying to be perfect — faithpaul (@faithysia_mind) April 17, 2019

Is this really necessary? Why go into defence mode over this — Obiageli (@obiagelli) April 17, 2019

Oh guys slow down na, she might not even have been at VF and just had dreams as a young girl to be. Under the influence she might have said all this though, so I don't think there was need for all this — Oluwatosin (@Tosyn_bouyi) April 17, 2019

Whoever advised the school to issue a disclaimer has stirred a beehive of controversy. It was needless. — DTruthMustBeTold (@eyitt) April 17, 2019

It was needless for an entity to issue a disclaimer about something that they are repeatedly being tagged with? I rest for this country — Ola (@anaconda23101) April 17, 2019

What if the girl actually went to the school? It was a knee jerk reaction. No one was blaming the school. They could have turned it to an advantage by sympathising with her situation and that they are trying to confirm her identity. — DTruthMustBeTold (@eyitt) April 17, 2019

It is good that you showed empathy to the plight of the young lady, however i believe you could have done without denying the young lady attended your school. It is crass, tasteless and totally unnecessary. — Chidiebere Obijama (@Tshidiebereh) April 17, 2019

It just makes them look even more involved, like chill guys she is no longer in your school, it isn’t impossible for someone to miss their way after your “excellent” upbringing — Yellow-Atarodo (@UwaPaul_Ebiai) April 18, 2019