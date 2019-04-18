Nigeria

Vivian Fowler College Under Fire Over Disclaimer On Female Addict’s Allegation

By Abimbola Johnson

Advertisement

Yesterday, THE WHISTLER reported how one Lizzy who has been addicted to Cocaine for over seven years, was rescued by the Senior Pastor of This Present House, Pastor Tony Rapu.

The twenty six year old girl who was introduced to the act by her boyfriend, was rescued from a ghetto area in Lagos.

Speaking on her educational background, Lizzy had said she graduated from Caleb Nursery and Primary School and Vivian Fowler College.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

We picked up Lizzy over the weekend. Here, she tells a bit of her story while awaiting our arrival at the joint she frequented in Ikeja. Lizzy tells about her upbringing, her addiction to crack cocaine and the depraved night life she lived to make money to pay the drug dealers. She is currently undergoing her first stage of detox and rehabilitation in the long journey out of addiction. We hope and pray she returns to a normal and productive life afterwards. • For more information about our rehab program, to sponsor or nominate a beneficiary, kindly send a DM to @freedom_fdn • #Addiction #DrugAbuse #TransformALife #Community #Outreach #MyLagosDiaries #FreedomFoundation #GodBlessNigeria #GenesisHouse #HouseOfRefugeForWomen

A post shared by Tony Rapu (@tonyrapu) on

Shortly after her rescue went viral on the social media, the management of Vivian Fowler College issued a statement dissociating itself from her, stating that the school had no records of her.

But Nigerians have come hard on the school for issuing a disclaimer over Lizzy’s statement.

While some said the school was too proactive in responding to the incident, others were of the opinion that it should have rather shown some empathy to the plight of the addict, adding that it was possible her addiction began long after she had graduated from the school.

Advertisement

RELATED

Edo Govt Harrassing, Victimizing Us, PDP Alleges

CCT Throws Out Onnoghen’s Suit Challenging…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!