Yesterday, THE WHISTLER reported how one Lizzy who has been addicted to Cocaine for over seven years, was rescued by the Senior Pastor of This Present House, Pastor Tony Rapu.
The twenty six year old girl who was introduced to the act by her boyfriend, was rescued from a ghetto area in Lagos.
Speaking on her educational background, Lizzy had said she graduated from Caleb Nursery and Primary School and Vivian Fowler College.
Shortly after her rescue went viral on the social media, the management of Vivian Fowler College issued a statement dissociating itself from her, stating that the school had no records of her.
But Nigerians have come hard on the school for issuing a disclaimer over Lizzy’s statement.
While some said the school was too proactive in responding to the incident, others were of the opinion that it should have rather shown some empathy to the plight of the addict, adding that it was possible her addiction began long after she had graduated from the school.